NEW YORK, June 4 Pattie Mallette, mother of
teenaged singing sensation Justin Bieber, is releasing a special
edition of her best-selling book "Nowhere but Up" aimed at
teens, her publisher said on Tuesday.
The new edition, published by Baker Publishing's Revell
Books and due out on July 2, directs Mallette's life story as
mother of the 19-year-old pop idol toward teenaged readers, and
includes new features including a group discussion guide and
side bars addressing topics based on questions from Mallette's
Twitter followers.
"When I was a teenager, it always helped me to hear the
stories of others, and how they made it through difficult
circumstances," Mallette said in announcing the book, the
original version of which was published last September.
With the added features, "I hope to help teenagers identify
with their own stories and navigate through some of their own
pain," she added.
Mallette's book, "Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin
Bieber's Mom," chronicled her past struggles with abandonment
issues, depression, sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy, but
included notes of hope driven by her Christian faith.
Mallette collaborated with author A.J. Gregory for both the
original and the new edition of the book.
