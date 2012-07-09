UPDATE 2-Pepsi blames global macro concerns for weak outlook; shares fall
* Shares fall 2 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates share)
NEW YORK, July 9 Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell is writing a book called "David and Goliath" that is being billed as an exploration of what happens when underdogs confront the powerful.
Little, Brown will publish the book in 2013. Gladwell, 48, is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include "The Tipping Point".
Little, Brown is a division of Hachette Livre, a subsidiary of the Lagardere Group. (Reporting By Christine Kearney, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)
* Shares fall 2 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates share)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in January as households bought electronics and a range of other goods, pointing to sustained domestic demand that should bolster economic growth in the first quarter.
BERLIN, Feb 14 A documentary about German conceptual artist Joseph Beuys wowed the audience at its world premiere in Berlin, depicting him as a creative wizard and provocative prankster who enjoyed challenging traditional thinking about art, politics and money.