(Updates with Internet link)
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK Dec 8 For more than 40 years actor
Martin Sheen has inhabited complex characters from the troubled
Capt. Willard in the Vietnam film "Apocalypse Now" to U.S.
President Josiah Bartlet on the hit TV drama "The West Wing."
But for one of his latest projects, Sheen, 71, did not have
to reach far. The devout Catholic narrated the audiobook of
"Beyond Religion: Ethics for a Whole World," a new book by the
Dalai Lama.
Sheen, a longtime social activist, spoke to Reuters about
how the book's message of compassion and universal ethics
resonates with his own beliefs.
Q: How did you get into this project?
A: "I have a very good agent. My agent is aware that I am a
social activist and this is the kind of project I'd support
because I'm a big supporter of the Dalai Lama and particularly
his non-violent stance on political and social justice issues.
So it was a no-brainer. To be his voice for his book was a very
special opportunity."
Q: As a devout Catholic, how did you feel about narrating a
book that calls for thinking about spirituality and ethics in a
way that is "beyond religion" altogether?
A: "You can't separate any honest effort that is truthful.
As my wife is always telling me, the truth is universal and
omnipresent. You can't question where it comes from. The Dalai
Lama lives a very honest and truthful life. He's a reflection
of the Gospels, whether he would call it such or not. What he
is striving to do with this book is to find a common ground in
the secular world because his whole point is that the vast
majority of the world is not religious or religiously
inclined."
Q: Aren't there already a lot of ethical, non-religious
people?
A: "Sure and I think the Dalai Lama's book will encourage
them and sustain them. It doesn't say drop your religion; you
can't go this path and remain a Catholic or a Protestant or a
Muslim or a Jew. On the contrary, it's about your humanity.
That's where we're all united. I think what he is trying to do
is enlarge the circle. He's trying to ensure people that they
don't have to give up anything that they believe in order to
enlarge their possibilities."
Q: How did you feel after wrapping the narration of "Beyond
Religion," at age 71, compared to how you felt, say, after
wrapping "Apocalypse Now," when you were in your 30s?
A: "I was fragile then, both emotionally and physically.
I'd gotten very ill during the latter part of the filming. So I
had to recover, not just physically, but psychologically,
emotionally and spiritually.
"That really began my transformation into the rest of my
life and basically led me back to Catholicism. I didn't have
any difficulty at all embracing the Dalai Lama's philosophy. I
didn't have to go to a different part of myself, like a job,
like I was playing somebody else. It took me three days to
record it here in Los Angeles, and each day that I went back I
was more nourished by what I was learning."
Q: You've been involved with many social justice activist
campaigns. What is your take on the Occupy Wall Street
movement?
A: "I think it's an inevitable expression of the despair
and equal measure of hope that people in the 99 percent bracket
have, and thank God they're expressing it with their voice and
encampments instead of with guns and Molotov cocktails. It's
outrageous what's happening in our country. And the rich don't
get it, they don't understand. You can't just keep tripping
over Lazarus every day that you leave your house. He's rotting
in front of your house, you've got to be aware of it and you've
got to become involved. It's a reflection of your own humanity
or lack of it."
Q: How has President Obama performed and what's your
outlook on the 2012 presidential election?
A: "I think under the circumstances, with what he
inherited, two wars, an economy in the toilet, he has done
quite brilliant. I'm very confident he will be re-elected and
it's going to be a big surprise to a lot of people about how
far in front he's going to be. The people get it: they know
he's on our side. He's a good and decent man; he's middle
class."
A free download of the book is available at
www.audible.com/BeyondReligion until Dec. 20th.