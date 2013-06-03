By Nigel Stephenson
HAY-ON-WYE, Wales, June 3 Europe has an
extraordinary opportunity to re-introduce wolves, bison and
beavers and allow its citizens to reconnect with their wild
side, an environmentalist and author said.
George Monbiot told an audience at the Hay Festival of
literature on the weekend that some 30 million hectares - an
area the size of Poland - were expected to be taken out of
agricultural use between 2000 and 2030 as farmers chose not to
stay on unproductive land.
This was a unique opportunity for "re-wilding" and the
restoration of species, including large predators, that have all
but disappeared from much of the continent.
Bringing back wolves, for example, to some of Europe's least
productive agricultural areas would increase biodiversity and
increase economic opportunities, Monbiot said, whose latest book
"Feral" was published last week.
Re-wilding the landscape was also "an opportunity to re-wild
ourselves" and "to fill the world with wonders of which we have
been deprived and alongside which we evolved," he said.
Monbiot said the re-introduction of two packs of wolves into
the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming had led to a greater
diversity of ecosystems, allowing more species to flourish.
By reducing the local deer population, the trees on which
they feed had grown, encouranging more migratory birds.
He attacked the system of agricultural subsidies in Europe,
which rewarded some farmers for keeping grassland cropped even
when it was not in use. This had seen areas of woodland in parts
of Europe cut down.
Monbiot, who has caused controversy in Wales, where he
lives, by saying sheep-farming is bad for the landscape and bad
for employment, called for such subsidies to be capped to cover
only limited areas.
He described nature conservation in Britain as "utterly
perverse" in that it required many protected areas to be kept
unchanged even if they were much depleted of wildlife that could
flourish there. Re-wilding was an opportunity to reverse that
process.
"We are beginning to see that the story we have told
ourselves about the inevitable degradation and destruction of
the natural world doesn't have to end that way," he said.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)