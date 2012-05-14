NEW YORK May 14 "Dial M For Murdoch: News
Corporation and the Corruption of Britain" is among the more
provocatively titled books about Rupert Murdoch, the
controversial head of global news conglomerate News Corp, owner
of FOX News, the Wall Street Journal and other media brands.
True to its nod to the Alfred Hitchcock thriller, the book
is a suspenseful tale of the ongoing phone hacking scandal in
Britain from one of its key players: Tom Watson, a Labour Party
member of Parliament and one the fiercest critics of Murdoch's
media empire, who co-authored the book with The Independent's
Martin Hickman.
As its subtitle suggests, it also offers passionate and
aggrieved claims about the power that Murdoch and News
International, the publisher of News Corp's British titles,
gained in recent years and about how they sought to protect that
power with an all-embracing apparatus of intimidation.
"Incompetence alone cannot explain all of these failures,"
the authors write, citing the failure of Scotland Yard, most UK
media and many top politicians for failing to prevent or even
adequately probe the phone hacking scandal that surfaced in
2009.
"Fear allowed the phone hacking scandal to happen - fear of
public humiliation for an indiscretion, fear of not winning that
glowing endorsement," the book states.
The book comes as the scandal continues to rivet the UK,
where on May 1 a parliamentary committee -- including Watson -
concluded the 81-year old Murdoch was "not a fit person" to lead
a global media firm.
News Corp said the committee report contained some "hard
truths" but that many comments were "unjustified and highly
partisan."
Watson has been called Murdoch's "tormentor in chief" by the
British press. At one point in the hearings, Watson
characterized Murdoch's son James, executive chairman of News
International, as "a mafia boss."
Lord Justice Brian Leveson continues to conduct a
wide-ranging probe of the media industry in Britain. Rebekah
Brooks, a top News International executive during the hacking
episodes who has resigned, testified on May 11 about the close
relationships she had with prime ministers, politicians, top UK
government officials, and police.
Glenn Mulcaire, a private investigator who has been jailed
for hacking phones for Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World,
and who factors large in the book, has asked Britain's Supreme
Court to support his request not to name those who ordered him
to hack the phones of celebrities, athletes and even Milly
Dowler, a 13-year-old killed in 2002.
So the saga rolls on. Many of the events in the book have
already been reported extensively, such as the closure of the
168-year-old News of the World tabloid and links between Downing
Street, News International and Scotland Yard officials.
But stitched together as a ripping yarn of brazen
corruption, frantic attempts to cover up the hacking scandal,
and aggrieved victims the book makes for, ironically,
tabloid-like reading. Watson himself plays the heroic lead role
in the melodrama -- with the narrative referring to him, oddly
enough, in the third person.
A former trade union official, Watson became a harsh critic
of Labour's Tony Blair and the Conservative Party's David
Cameron, both favored prime ministers of Murdoch's publications.
Watson called on Blair to resign in 2006 and thereafter
became a target of Brooks and Murdoch's media, he says. Watson
later played a lead role investigating Murdoch's media empire
after Mulcaire and News of the World journalist Clive Goodman
were charged with hacking into phone messages of the royal
family in 2006.
The book relates how Watson's marriage collapses as he
obsessively pursues his investigation of the hacking scandal; he
thinks he's being followed and even fears for his life.
"He kept the curtains and blinds closed He frequently took
different routes to work," the book says of Watson.
Enabling the phone hacking scandal at News of the World was,
the book alleges, a sleazy, alcohol-fueled newsroom under
intense pressure to produce scoops and destroy the competition -
an environment the authors blame directly on Rupert Murdoch.
"While he depicted phone hacking as an anomaly," the authors
say, "Seasoned Murdoch-watchers identified the wrongdoing as
part of a pattern - the greatest manifestation of a
win-at-all-costs diktat which bent and broke the rules at will."
So why did it take so long for the phone hacking and other
questionable activity to blow up? Put simply, according to the
book, everyone - politicians, police, celebrities - feared
offending Murdoch and his News International.
Scotland Yard, whose public affairs office employed 10
former News International employees, repeatedly dragged its feet
in investigating phone hacking, according to the book.
News of the World dispatched private investigators to probe
the personal lives of attorneys working for its alleged victims
and established a secret team to dig into the private lives of
members of the parliamentary Culture Committee when it was
investigating the newspaper, the book states.
Watson and Hickman reportedly wrote "Dial M For Murdoch" in
less than six months. So the rush to publish while the story is
still unfolding may explain many tortuous and narrative-numbing
sentences filled with facts, figures, dates and names.
But "Dial M For Murdoch" has the urgency of a police blotter
and is useful, both for those tracking the story daily or for
readers interested in learning more.
The book also highlights the role of journalism in a
celebrity-obsessed society; the value we still place in our
privacy in the age of Facebook friending; and the dangers of
out-sized corporate power and influence.
"Rupert Murdoch was not running a normal business, but a
shadow state," the authors state.
(Editing by Peter Bohan)
