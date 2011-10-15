(Corrects spelling of author Debby Dahl Edwardson)
Oct 12 Organizers for the National Book Awards
on Wednesday announced the 20 finalists for 2011's honors,
which are among the most prestigious in U.S. publishing.
Winners in four categories -- fiction, nonfiction, poetry
and young people's literature -- will be announced at a gala
event held in New York on Nov. 16 and hosted by actor John
Lithgow. Finalists in their respective categories follow:
FICTION
Andrew Krivak, "The Sojourn"
Tea Obreht, "The Tiger's Wife"
Julie Otsuka, "The Buddha in the Attic"
Edith Pearlman, "Binocular Vision"
Jesmyn Ward, "Salvage the Bones"
NONFICTION:
Deborah Baker, "The Convert: A Tale of Exile and
Extremism"
Mary Gabriel, "Love and Capital: Karl and Jenny Marx and
the Birth of a Revolution"
Stephen Greenblatt, "Swerve: How the World Became Modern"
Manning Marable, "Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention"
Lauren Redniss, "Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale
of Love and Fallout"
POETRY:
Nikky Finney, "Head Off & Split"
Yusef Komunyakaa, "The Chameleon Couch"
Carl Phillips, "Double Shadow"
Adrienne Rich, "Tonight No Poetry Will Serve: Poems
2007-2010"
Bruce Smith, "Devotions"
YOUNG PEOPLE'S LITERATURE:
Franny Billingsley, "Chime"
Debby Dahl Edwardson, "My Name Is Not Easy"
Thanhha Lai, "Inside Out and Back Again"
Albert Marrin, "Flesh and Blood So Cheap: The Triangle Fire
and Its Legacy"
Lauren Myracle, "Shine"
Gary D. Schmidt, "Okay for Now"
