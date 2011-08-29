TOKYO Aug 29 Jokes about creaky knees, thinning
hair and spreading -- or vanishing -- waistlines have long been
an inevitable, if unwelcome, part of watching the birthdays pile
up.
But it shouldn't be that way, argues Wendy Lustbader, who
maintains that youth, with all its insecurities and confusion,
is more of a burden than the golden age society says it is, with
ageing far from a gloomy decline.
"I'm so disgusted by the pervasive dread of ageing that
everyone has, and the constant joking about it and everybody
looking at later life as if it's just a dead zone, with nothing
going on," said Lustbader, a former social worker and author who
herself is in her late 50s.
"But it's really the opposite. When you really get to know
elders, when you hang out with them as much as I have, it's the
elders who really feel bad for the young people because they
have so much suffering to go through."
To illustrate this somewhat unusual view, in the centrepiece
of her recent book "Life Gets Better" Lustbader relates the
story of telling a group of fellow travellers on a tour bus,
most of whom were young, that they shouldn't worry because
"these are the worst years of your lives."
Looks of obvious relief greeted this, and several of the
young people later came up to her and confessed to having felt
depressed and suicidal, but that her words helped.
"We are just in such dread, we just think this must be the
good part and what's coming later must be terrible. Lots of
things get hurt with that attitude," she said.
Lustbader argues, through a series of real-life examples
from her years as a social worker and therapist, research
findings and personal experience, that as people age they let go
of a lot of the worries of their youth.
In addition, the experiences of life -- both bad and good --
teach acceptance and enjoyment of what people actually have,
rather than what they might hope for, with priorities often
shifting from material things to people.
"So many things that really seem to matter so much when
you're younger just don't matter, and that's why we get so much
freer ... All the elders talk about this sense of freedom," she
said.
But not everyone manages to negotiate their later years with
contentment. People who are too self-centred to build
long-standing relationships may find themselves alone and
unhappy, with Lustbader forced to include her own late mother in
their number.
In addition, the ageism of many Western societies, where
seniors are regarded with pity and often patronized -- in
contrast to the respect given them in places such as Mexico and
Asian nations -- makes things tough as well.
Lustbader also emphasizes that she doesn't want to play down
the undeniable physical difficulties of ageing, noting that
losses in mobility and strength are losses that do have to be
grieved.
This all leads ultimately to an almost Buddhist acceptance
and added zest for the good in life because people also know
about the bad.
"That's what a lot of older adults come to because of all
the things they've been through," she said.
"There's so much about getting older that we can't know
until we're there, the interior part of it. We only see the
exterior when we're young, and we're fooled by that."
