ISLAMABAD Aug 6 Omar Hamid joined the Pakistani
police vowing revenge after a hitman executed his father. Having
left the force 12 years later, the Taliban murdered his
replacement - the man who had arrested his father's killer and
become his best friend.
The two gritty, electrifying novels Hamid has published
since are packed with versions of the underworld characters he
met as he rose to become a top counter-terrorism cop in the
bowels of one of the world's roughest cities, Karachi.
The damp alleys and grandiose mansions of Pakistan's
sweltering, ultra-violent megacity are home to 20 million
people. Among them move Taliban insurgents buying arms from
gangsters, drug traffickers striking heroin deals, kidnappers,
hitmen and mafia dons.
Hamid served as head of Karachi's Crime Investigation
Department, a unit charged with hunting militants.
The main character in his new book, "The Spinner's Tale", is
based on Omar Saeed Sheikh, the British-born graduate who
beheaded Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl when Hamid
was a new recruit.
Hamid arrested many educated, young, middle-class men
seduced by militancy, a phenomenon that terrifies Western
policymakers and fascinated Hamid.
"They were men who were very talented and educated, who felt
that society hadn't given them their due," the softly spoken,
bespectacled 37-year-old said.
"They wanted desperately to be a part of something that was
bigger than themselves ... jihad becomes a canvas they can use
to project themselves."
"The Spinner's Tale", published by Pan Macmillan India, was
released in the Indian subcontinent in June. Negotiations are
underway for a European release.
FICTIONAL FRIENDS' PATHS DIVERGE
The story follows two friends, united by their schooldays
and a passion for a classmate and cricket, whose paths diverge
as one immerses himself in Western culture and the other plunges
into violence to destroy it.
Hamid says he confronted his own divided loyalties after
arresting a young militant recruit. The suspect questioned his
integrity and mocked him for chasing justice through a system
both knew to be violent and corrupt.
Like his first book, "The Prisoner", Hamid's characters
bleed, agonize and brutalize their way through the pages as he
brings alive thinly disguised anecdotes from his years on the
streets.
"Fiction gives you a lot of license - you can say a lot of
hard truths," Hamid says wryly.
That means plots driven by smooth, sinister military
officers, self-doubting cops, or hitmen hiring themselves out to
mafia-like political parties; like the man convicted and hanged
this year for killing Hamid's father.
Hunting such men was an obsession when he joined the force,
he says.
"One of the best days was when we caught a guy ... he was a
former police officer who had been involved in the target
killings of police officers (involved in political cases),"
Hamid recalled.
"He worked with a hit team ... We were after him for
something like six months or so, and in that period, police
officers kept dying."
Hamid's background as the son of a senior civil servant,
educated at one of the country's top schools and British
universities, made him an unlikely recruit for Pakistan's
embattled and much maligned police force.
Like his police protagonists, ordinary men struggling to
find their peace within a corrupt system, he sometimes seems
like a genteel outsider in a world that can be brutal, as a few
gruesome torture scenes reveal.
But the education that set him apart also gave him a voice,
he said.
"The police is chock-full of amazing stories," he said. "The
best scriptwriter in Hollywood would not come up with something
this good ... but its a world (where) we don't give access to
outsiders."
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)