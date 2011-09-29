By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 James Palumbo is best known as
the co-founder of Ministry of Sound, the music and nightclub
business that claims to be the world's largest independent
record company.
But, for the time being at least, he is swapping the beats
for books, self-publishing his second novel "Tancredi" -- a
satire on everything from reality television to obesity and
health care to political correctness.
Palumbo, part of a wealthy "establishment" family from which
he is estranged, probably does not have to write to make a
living. He has a personal fortune estimated at 150 million
pounds.
But Tancredi is, he explained in an interview, an expression
of his frustration at what he called the "dumbing down" of
society.
"I think I've sort of moved on from business a bit," said
the 48-year-old about his switch to writing.
"I was really worried about money and security, but I've
been through that and have got grey hair and I thought right,
it's time for a new phase," he told Reuters.
"I just think satire, trying to make it a little bit lighter
and amusing, is in itself a good angle."
Tancredi, published on Thursday by Palumbo's Marlborough
Press, is the follow-up to his debut novel "Tomas", his take on
what he has described as "the dark side of money -- the
excesses, the obscenity of it all."
The new novel is set in the future and follows the innocent
inquisitive young man, Tancredi, as he travels from planet to
planet seeking to do something meaningful with his life before
the world ends in a cosmic cataclysm.
On Sanitalis he meets old and deformed patients who are
being kept alive at all costs even when they want to die.
When Tancredi himself goes to hospital, the chief
psychiatrist argues that society, not the individual, is
responsible for people's poor diet and health.
On the planet Scoop the hero encounters reporters who are
pigs, sifting through garbage for the latest piece of gossip.
Both the tabloid press and its readers come under fire.
Palumbo also attacks reality television, with one show host
declaring: "We Game Show Hosts realise a simple truth -- the
people are morons. That's how we treat them."
And Tancredi finds himself agreeing with Soviet dictator
Josef Stalin as he lays into the politically correct Leader
whose fear of offending renders his proclamations absurd and
meaningless.
The author said the book was partly his reaction to former
Prime Minister Tony Blair's years in office.
"I think a lot of it is to do with what happened (under
Blair), but also it seems we're still locked into not being able
to deal with things, speak the truth, change the way we behave.
"It's not specifically to do with the Blair years."
A particular pet hate is reality television, above all music
talent shows like "The X Factor", which he described as "karaoke
competitions".
"My business is music. You have to be able to write, you
have to be a lyricist, you have to be able to tell your story,"
Palumbo said.
"What happens is that they (contestants) get gigs in coffee
shops and clubs for six months and then, 'bye bye', and they are
crushed."
He added that he was aware some people may find his
arguments old-fashioned and out-of-touch.
"On the one hand people may be saying that you sound like a
granny, you sound shrill, but on the other, I guess that's what
I think."
