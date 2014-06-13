June 13 A tale about a grieving widow returning
to Entebbe airport with her husband's coffin has earned Ugandan
writer Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi the 2014 Commonwealth Short
Story Prize, organizers said on Friday.
Contest judges praised "Let's Tell the Story Properly" for
its grace, breadth and taking risks and selected it as the top
story from nearly 4,000 entries from writers in 53 countries.
"This is a dream," said Makumbi, who is based in England.
"For Uganda, once described as a literary desert, it shows how
the country's literary landscape is changing," she said in a
statement.
Novelist and short story writer Romesh Gunesekera presented
the award to Makumbi in Kampala on Friday.
The Commonwealth Short Story prize identifies original
voices from member states of the Commonwealth, independent
countries that were formerly under British rule.
Makumbi will receive 5,000 pounds (US$8,483) and her story
will be published online by the literary magazine Granta.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)