LONDON Nov 6 "GET OUT OF MY ROOM!" are the
first words yelled by Bella, the central character in "My Big
Shouting Day", winner of the 2012 Roald Dahl Funny prize in the
category aged six and under.
The victory was announced at an award ceremony in London by
British literary charity Booktrust on Tuesday.
Bella's may seem a reasonable response to waking up to find
your jewellery being licked by a baby brother, you may think.
But things do not improve from here, and nothing anyone does
for Bella is right and it seems the only solution is to shout as
loud as possible about the injustice of it all.
The response will be amusingly familiar to parents of young
children everywhere.
"It just made me laugh and laugh. Who hasn't had, or at
least wanted to have - a big shouting day?" prize judge,
journalist and author Lucy Mangan said.
"Who hasn't just wanted to go to pieces when faced with
'the TERRIBLE EGG' or toothpaste that is just TOO minty?"
TEENAGE ANGST
"Dark Lord: The Teenage Years", a tale about a powerful
netherworld lord who finds himself inhabiting the body of a
chubby teenager scooped the seven to 14 year category prize.
The book focuses on Dirk Lloyd and his tribulations from
being taken care of by social services and settled into his
local school, when all he really wants to do is be appreciated
as an evil force and return to his reign of terror.
"This is a wonderfully absurd take on beings from another
planet or another world and like all books with this theme it
makes us think about how odd and crazy we are," said Michael
Rosen, author and chair of the judges.
The prize, now in its fifth year, was inspired by Dahl, who
wrote children's classics "Matilda", "The Witches" and
"Fantastic Mr. Fox". Rosen established the award when he was
Children's Laureate to celebrate humour in children's
literature.
"We know that reading for pleasure is an engine for
attainment and achievement in all walks of life," Rosen said.
"Children, parents, teachers, librarians and all concerned
with reading can find a rich vein of books for all ages in the
back lists of this prize, and this year's shortlists and winners
are engaging, fascinating and above all, very funny.'
Booktrust is a UK charity dedicated to encouraging people of
all ages and cultures to engage with books.
