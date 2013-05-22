NEW YORK May 22 Robin Roberts, the popular co-host of U.S. television show "Good Morning America," will write a memoir detailing her struggles against cancer and a blood disorder and the lessons she has learned, her publisher said on Monday.

The book will be published in April 2014, according to Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

"I am humbled that many have an interest, and draw strength from my ongoing journey," Roberts said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the prayers and well wishes of so many people."

Roberts returned to "Good Morning America" this year after having a bone-marrow transplant for a rare blood disorder that was triggered by cancer treatment.

Last year she took a medical leave of absence to fight the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Five years earlier she had been treated for breast cancer.

Roberts, 52, has received numerous prizes, including a 2013 Peabody Award for "Robin's Journey," a series of TV reports that chronicled her battle against MDS.

The Mississippi native also wrote an earlier book, "From the Heart, 7 Rules to Live By." (Reporting by Patricia Reaney and Doina Chiacu; editing by)