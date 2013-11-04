UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 4 A history of the Italian poet Gabriele D'Annunzio, who tried to set up a fascist state in Italy in the early 20th century and was an influence on the dictator Benito Mussolini, won Britain's Samuel Johnson Prize for Non-Fiction on Monday.
Author Lucy Hughes-Hallett's "The Pike" focuses on the life of "the debauched Italian artist who became a national hero", the prize committee said in a statement.
"Through his ideological journey, culminating in the failure of his attempt at Fiume to establish a utopia based on his fascist and artistic ideals, readers witness the turbulence of early 20th-century Europe and the emergence of fascism, while also allowing a personal story of an outrageous career," the committee added.
The prize, which is given for non-fiction writing in English, is in its 15th year and carries a 20,000-pound ($31,800) award.
Martin Rees, chair of the judges and Royal Astronomer, said readers of Hughes-Hallett's book "will be transfixed by her vivid portrayal of D'Annunzio - how this repellent egoist quickly gained literary celebrity - and how, thereafter, his incendiary oratory, and foolhardy bravery influenced Italy's involvement in World War One and the subsequent rise of Mussolini".
Hughes-Hallett is the author of two previous books, "Cleopatra: Histories, Dreams and Distortions" and "Heroes: Saviours, Traitors and Supermen". She is a critic for major British newspapers and a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.
Wade Davis, explorer-in-residence for the National Geographic Society, was last year's winner for his account of George Mallory's ill-fated attempt to scale the heights of Mount Everest. ($1 = 0.6281 British pounds) (Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources