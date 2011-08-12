By Bernd Debusmann Jr.
| NEW YORK, Aug. 12
NEW YORK, Aug. 12 If you are angry that someone
spoiled the plot of a movie or revealed the ending of a book,
don't be.
A new study by researchers from the University of
California at San Diego shows spoilers may enhance enjoyment,
even for suspense-driven story lines and film plots.
After studying three types of stories -- ironic-twist,
mystery and literary -- by authors such as John Updike, Roald
Dahl and Agatha Christie, they found readers preferred versions
with a spoiling paragraph written into the story.
"I was quite surprised by the results," researcher Nicholas
Christenfeld said in an interview. "Like most people, I don't
turn to the end of a book to see who dies or what happens."
For the study each story was read by up to 30 people and
presented in two formats -- in the original version and with a
spoiling paragraph inserted in the story.
Readers of all three story types preferred the spoiled
versions of the stories more than the unspoiled originals.
"Plots are just excuses for great writing," Christenfeld
explained. "Nonetheless, plots are important, like a skeleton
or a coat hanger. You need it to display the things that are
important but the plot itself isn't critical."
Christenfeld said in many cases a book or movie can be
re-read or seen multiple times and still be enjoyable.
"As a film director, your job isn't really to come to the
conclusion that the butler did it. A single line would do
that," he said.
Once viewers know the ending of a film, they may want to
view if again to see things that had meaning or didn't have
meaning the first time they saw it.
The researchers said in the study, which will be published
in the journal Psychological Science, they found that the
success of entertainment does not rest on suspense alone.
"Stories are a universal element of human culture, the
backbone of the billion-dollar entertainment industry, and the
medium through which religion and societal values are
transmitted," they wrote in the report.
Christenfeld and his co-author Jonathan Leavitt added that
the findings could mean that commonly held perceptions about
suspense may also be incorrect.
"Perhaps," they said in the study, "birthday presents are
better when wrapped in cellophane and engagement rings are
better when not concealed in chocolate mousse."