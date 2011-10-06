(Adds comic book special edition)

Oct 6 The release date for a Steve Jobs biography has been pushed up to Oct. 24 in the wake of the Apple co-founder's death on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for publishing house Simon & Schuster.

The book was originally planned for release on Nov. 21.

The authorized biography "Steve Jobs", written by Walter Isaacson, the former managing editor of Time magazine and current chief executive of the Aspen Institute, is currently the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon's customer purchase list.

Meanwhile, Bluewater Productions said it was rushing out a a special edition e-book of its forthcoming comic book on Jobs.

The 32-page comic titled "Steve Jobs: Founder of Apple" can be purchased on the NOOK and Kindle reading devices from Thursday. The print edition comic-book is due for release at the end of October, with a portion of the profits from both issues going to the American Cancer Society.

Jobs, the charismatic co-founder and former chief executive of Apple Inc died on Wednesday in Palo Alto, California at the age of 56. He is considered to be among the greatest American chief executives of his generation. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Piya Sinha-Roy. Editing by Robert MacMillan)