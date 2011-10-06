(Adds comic book special edition)
Oct 6 The release date for a Steve Jobs
biography has been pushed up to Oct. 24 in the wake of the
Apple co-founder's death on Wednesday, according to a spokesman
for publishing house Simon & Schuster.
The book was originally planned for release on Nov. 21.
The authorized biography "Steve Jobs", written by Walter
Isaacson, the former managing editor of Time magazine and
current chief executive of the Aspen Institute, is currently
the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon's customer purchase list.
Meanwhile, Bluewater Productions said it was rushing out a
a special edition e-book of its forthcoming comic book on
Jobs.
The 32-page comic titled "Steve Jobs: Founder of Apple" can
be purchased on the NOOK and Kindle reading devices from
Thursday. The print edition comic-book is due for release at
the end of October, with a portion of the profits from both
issues going to the American Cancer Society.
Jobs, the charismatic co-founder and former chief executive
of Apple Inc died on Wednesday in Palo Alto, California at the
age of 56. He is considered to be among the greatest American
chief executives of his generation.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Piya Sinha-Roy. Editing by
Robert MacMillan)