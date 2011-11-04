(Corrects dropped "s" in Isaacson's, paragraph 5)
NEW YORK Nov 3 Walter Isaacson's biography of
Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs leapt to the top of bestseller
lists in its first week in book stores, flying off shelves to
the tune of 379,000 copies, according to Nielsen's BookScan.
"Steve Jobs," which came out on Oct. 24 from publisher
Simon & Schuster, sold three times more copies than the
next-bestselling book, John Grisham's "The Litigators."
In its first week alone the book became one of the year's
20 bestsellers.
It has been a year since any book has sold more copies in
its first week. Both former President George W. Bush's
autobiography, "Decision Points," and Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a
Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth," sold more than 400,000 copies in
their first week last November.
Jobs died on Oct. 5 of pancreatic cancer, age 56. The
publication of Isaacson's book, which was written with Jobs'
cooperation, was moved up from the original 2012 date.
The 571-page volume was released on Apple's iBooks online
store and Amazon's Kindle the day before it hit stores. Amazon
later said it expected the book to be its top seller of the
year. Sony has already picked up film rights to the book.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)