NEW YORK Aug 29 (Reuters Life!) - The traditional book
club has gone virtual, thanks to technology that spans
geographic boundaries and can bring authors into readers'
living rooms.
Nine book clubs across the United States took part in an
hour-long discussion earlier this month with Meg Wolitzer, the
best-selling author of the "The Ten-Year Nap," in what is
thought to be the first coast-to-coast virtual book club with
multiple participants.
"I got a kick out of seeing these women sitting there, in
their homes around the country," said Wolitzer who talked about
her latest novel, "The Uncoupling."
She admitted that she wasn't sure what to expect during the
chat with members of clubs ranging from Austin, Texas to Indian
Harbour Beach in Florida and Lorton, Virginia, and felt a bit
like the late chess master Bobby Fischer playing nine games of
chess at once.
"It was clear that all of these women were passionate and
attentive readers," Wolitzer said in an interview. "It was a
pretty thoughtful exchange."
Using group video-calling from Skype, the club members and
moderator Lesley Jane Seymour, editor-in-chief of More
magazine, chatted with Wolitzer about the book.
The magazine teamed up with Skype to sponsor event. The
book clubs were selected after entering a competition.
Wolitzer and Seymour sat before a huge monitor that
transmitted a live feed from all the book clubs. Instead of
just discussing the book, the club members were able to put
questions directly to the author, who then responded.
Wolitzer said she found the virtual book club was not all
that different from a traditional one, and much less formal
than a reading, which she said tend to be "fairly formal
events."
"I was pleased, and to some extent surprised, by (the
women's) openness and honesty," Wolitzer said. "They let me
know what they liked, what occasionally made them uncomfortable
... I really appreciated that they didn't feel shy, and I
didn't feel put on the spot."
And addressing book clubs' reputation for being as much
about wine as words, Wolitzer added, "It was clear that some
good food and excellent drinks were being served."
The book chat led to an overarching conversation about
culture today, the Internet and its effects on children, sexual
permissiveness and the future of reading.
If there was any downside, Wolitzer referred to a social
aspect of traditional book clubs, and the current limits of
technology.
"It is not advanced enough for someone to reach through the
screen from their home in, say Virginia, and hand me a Mojito,"
she said, referring to the popular cocktail.
