On the night of July 17, 1944, an
explosion with nearly the force of an atomic bomb ripped through
the Port Chicago Naval Magazine north of San Francisco, killing
320 people - most of whom were African-American sailors loading
weapons on ships.
Though the men had loaded ordnance essential to victory in
the Battle of Saipan, which had just ended, the Navy blamed them
for the explosion. When they refused to load the ships again,
the Navy launched the largest mutiny trial in its history.
The ultimate conviction of 50 men became a cause celebre,
setting off accusations of injustice and racism that eventually
became a catalyst for integrating the Navy and other armed
forces, said historian and author James Campbell.
Yet even so, when he began the research several years ago
that became "The Color of War - How One Battle Broke Japan and
Another Changed America," he found almost no material.
"All of this black experience had been marginalized or
overlooked," Campbell said in a telephone interview.
"Even now, they're talking about the hidden heroes of World
War Two, and in many ways that's what they were. They performed
ably and they performed essential roles, but they were given
very little credit for what they did."
As Campbell found, the Port Chicago explosion and trial was
in some ways the culmination of long, hard years during which
African-American servicemen were allowed to enlist by armed
forces reluctant to integrate despite outside pressure to do so
- but were then assigned only menial tasks.
"At some point they realized that they could use all this
African-American labor supply for the kind of jobs that the
white soldiers didn't want to do. They brought them aboard and
in some cases recruiters made promises that none of the branches
of the services could live up to," he said.
"So some of these men went up with these illusions, which
was the saddest thing. They went in very hopefully only to have
their dreams dashed."
In particular, the top brass had no intention of sending
African-American servicemen into battle, though in some cases -
such as at Saipan - this did take place.
But by the time of the Korean War the services were largely
integrated, much of this due to the social pressure prompted by
the "blatant injustice" of Port Chicago.
"I think the resistance to integration created more problems
than if they had just addressed it head on and said, 'we're
integrating, you don't have to be friends, we expect you to act
like comrades, like soldiers fighting for the same flag,'"
Campbell said.
Recognition has come at last for veterans of the pioneering
African-American Montford Point Marines, who will be awarded the
Congressional Gold Medal this month - nearly 70 years after the
war ended.
Campbell said he felt that Port Chicago still held relevance
for today's armed forces, with parallels to how gays have been
allowed into the military - and larger lessons as well.
"I think if they'd left it up to the individual men, it
(integration) would have been much easier... I think that same
attitude goes for just about anything," he said.
"Deception and resistance just creates a bigger problem than
if something is addressed honestly and courageously."
