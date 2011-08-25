BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods agrees to acquire egg production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms
* Announces definitive agreement to acquire Egg Production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms Inc
Aug 24 Books-A-Million Inc BAMM.O agreed to acquire lease interest in 14 of Borders Group Inc's BGPIQ.PK stores for $934,209.
In a court filing, Borders, which is going out of business after an unsuccessful attempt to sell itself out of bankruptcy, noted that Books-A-Million will acquire real estate leases of its large format stores and specialty stores.
In July, Books-A-Million said its bid to acquire 30 Borders stores was unsuccessful as the two companies could not agree on the terms of the deal. [ID:nL3E7IQ03F]
Borders, unable to overcome competition from larger rival Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) and from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) as they moved online, filed for bankruptcy and won court approval in July to liquidate its 40-year-old business. [ID:nN1E76K1TW]
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.