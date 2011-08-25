Aug 24 Books-A-Million Inc BAMM.O agreed to acquire lease interest in 14 of Borders Group Inc's BGPIQ.PK stores for $934,209.

In a court filing, Borders, which is going out of business after an unsuccessful attempt to sell itself out of bankruptcy, noted that Books-A-Million will acquire real estate leases of its large format stores and specialty stores.

In July, Books-A-Million said its bid to acquire 30 Borders stores was unsuccessful as the two companies could not agree on the terms of the deal. [ID:nL3E7IQ03F]

Borders, unable to overcome competition from larger rival Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) and from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) as they moved online, filed for bankruptcy and won court approval in July to liquidate its 40-year-old business. [ID:nN1E76K1TW]

The case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)