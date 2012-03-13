BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 EPS from cont ops. $0.48 vs $0.43 last yr
* Q4 rev up 11 pct to $166.9 mln
* Q4 same store sales fell 5.7 pct
* Shares up 7 pct after the bell
March 13 Books-A-Million Inc named Terrance Finley as its new chief executive replacing Clyde Anderson and the book retailer reported a higher fourth-quarter profit helped by higher sales of its books.
Finley, who is the company's chief operating officer, took over as CEO on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. Anderson will remain as the company's executive chairman.
The book retailer posted a net income from continuing operations of $7.6 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $6.7 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 11 percent to $166.9 million. Same-store sales fell 5.7 percent.
Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company were trading up 7 percent at $3.36 after the bell. They had closed at $3.15 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
