May 11 Boomsense Technology :

* Says Fortune Securities bought 7,979,231 shares (5 percent stake) of it during March 2 to May 9

* Says Fortune Securities held 0 percent stake in it before the purchase

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLE2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )