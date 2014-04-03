April 3 Booker Group Plc, Britain's largest cash-and-carry chain, said full-year total sales rose 17.3 percent as customers bought more of its non-tobacco products and it signed new customers in its wholesale division.

London-listed Booker, which supplies branded and private-label good to caterers, convenience stores, pubs and prisons, said on Thursday profit was in line with expectations for the full year ended March 28.

Total sales, including Makro, rose to 4.7 billion pounds ($7.82 billion), from 4 billion pounds a year earlier.

Booker's year-ago sales did not include Makro, the loss-making business acquired in 2012 from German retailer Metro AG. ($1 = 0.6012 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)