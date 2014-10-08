Oct 8 Exchange-traded products provider Boost ETP, a unit of WisdomTree Investments Inc, named Gea Smolic director of its German sales.

Smolic, who joins from Thomson Reuters , has over eight years of experience in European investment and financial markets, Boost said in a statement.

She has also worked with Raiffeisenlandesbank, Aurelius Capital Management GmbH and WonderSys Srl, Boost said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)