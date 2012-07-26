By Caleb Frazier
| NEW YORK, July 26
NEW YORK, July 26 Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc
reduced pricing on its $1.25 billion term loan B by
25-50bp, taking the coupon on the facility to 350bp over Libor,
sources said.
The loan was originally talked at 375-400bp over Libor. A 1
percent Libor floor and an original issue discount of 99 cents
remain unchanged. The term loan B will carry soft call
protection for one year.
The seven-year loan is part of a $2.25 billion loan package
set to refinance existing debt and fund a $1 billion dividend to
the company's shareholders.
Recommitments are due at 10 a.m. Friday, with allocations
expected soon after that. Funding of the loan is set for July
30.
The rest of the bank loan consists of a $500 million secured
revolving credit facility and a secured term loan A, which was
upsized to $750 million from $500 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the loan along with
Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley and Sumitomo Mitsui are also arrangers.
The revolving credit and term loan A will be priced at 275bp
over Libor, subject to a leveraged-based pricing grid. The
revolver and TLA will mature in December 2017 while the TLB will
mature in 2019.
Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Booz Allen is a provider
of management and technology consulting services to the U.S.
government in defense, intelligence, and civil markets, and to
corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations.
(Editing By Jon Methven)