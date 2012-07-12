NEW YORK, July 12 Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc set price talk on its $1.25 billion term loan B at a bank meeting held earlier this morning, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The loan is part of a $2.25 billion loan package set to refinance existing debt and fund a $1 billion dividend to the company's shareholders.

The $1.25 billion seven-year loan is talked at 375-400bp over Libor, sources said. The loan will be issued at 99 cents on the dollar and will have a Libor floor of 1 percent.

The TLB will carry soft call protection for one year. Commitments are due July 23, with funding slated for the following week.

The rest of the bank loan consists of a $500 million secured revolving credit facility and a $500 million secured term loan A.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the loan along with Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Sumitomo Mitsui are also arrangers.

The revolving credit and term loan A will be priced at 275bp over Libor, subject to a leveraged-based pricing grid. The revolver and TLA will mature in December 2017 while the TLB will mature in 2019.

Covenants will include a maximum consolidated net total leverage ratio and a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio.

The TLA will amortize at a rate of 5 percent the first year, 7.5 percent the second year, 10 percent the third year, 12.5 percent the fourth year and 65 percent in the fifth year. The TLB will amortize at 1 percent per year.

Corporate family ratings and facility ratings are expected to be Ba3/BB.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Booz Allen is a provider of management and technology consulting services to the U.S. government in defense, intelligence, and civil markets, and to corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. (Editing By Jon Methven)