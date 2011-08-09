* Q1 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.39

* Q1 rev up 8 pct to $1.45 bln vs est $1.42 bln

* Keeps 2012 adj EPS view of $1.55-$1.65 (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly results as its defense, civil and intelligence businesses grew, and the government consultancy firm kept its 2012 earnings outlook.

Booz Allen's adjusted first-quarter earnings of 41 cents a share beat analysts' average estimate of 39 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2011, rose about 8 percent to $1.45 billion.

Booz Allen, founded in 1914 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in November last year, is majority-owned by the Carlyle Group through Explorer Coinvest.

In July, Booz Allen, which provides management and technology consulting services, said its computer systems came under a hacking attack.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company, with a market value of about $2.35 billion, closed at $15.03 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)