April 13 Government consultancy firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said its San Antonio office has been removed from the U.S. government's excluded parties list system and has regained full eligibility to compete for contracts with the federal government.

Booz Allen had said in February that an employee inappropriately retained and shared sensitive information about a pending government contract, due to which its San Antonio office had been barred from receiving federal contracts.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it will implement enhancements to its ethics and compliance program as part of an agreement with the U.S. Air Force, and file quarterly reports on the implementation of remedial measures.

Booz Allen provides management and technology consulting to the U.S. government in defense, intelligence and civil markets.

Booz Allen, founded in 1914, is majority-owned by Carlyle Group through Explorer Coinvest.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at $16.85 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)