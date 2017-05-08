** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an
initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm
stock exchange, the company said in a statement
** The listing is expected to occur before the end of the
second quarter 2017
** The IPO will consist of an offering of existing and newly
issued shares to institutional investors outside the United
States as well as an offering to the general public in Sweden
and Denmark
** Boozt's current owners include Sampension, Friheden
Invest and Sunstone Capital
** Company targets annual net revenue growth in the range of
25-30 per cent in the medium term
