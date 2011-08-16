SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia's biggest building materials firm Boral Ltd reported a big rebound in earnings on Wednesday on lower costs and fewer asset writedowns.

The company posted a net profit of A$166 million ($183 million) from continuing operations for the year to June, compared with a loss of A$19 million a year earlier.

On May 11 the company reiterated previous guidance of a full year profit between A$160 million and A$175 million, despite softer housing markets in Australia and the U.S.

A survey of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of A$169.2 million.

Boral declared an annual dividend of 14.5 cents per share.

Shares in Boral closed on Tuesday at A$3.88. So far this year the stock has lost about A$1, or 20 percent, underperfoming a 10 percent drop in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index , as the key markets of Australia and the U.S. remain sluggish.

($1 = 0.95 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)