India keen to buy foreign coking coal assets - Minister
Feb 6 Coal India Ltd, the world's top coal miner, plans to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said.
SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia's biggest building materials firm Boral Ltd reported a big rebound in earnings on Wednesday on lower costs and fewer asset writedowns.
The company posted a net profit of A$166 million ($183 million) from continuing operations for the year to June, compared with a loss of A$19 million a year earlier.
On May 11 the company reiterated previous guidance of a full year profit between A$160 million and A$175 million, despite softer housing markets in Australia and the U.S.
A survey of 12 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of A$169.2 million.
Boral declared an annual dividend of 14.5 cents per share.
Shares in Boral closed on Tuesday at A$3.88. So far this year the stock has lost about A$1, or 20 percent, underperfoming a 10 percent drop in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index , as the key markets of Australia and the U.S. remain sluggish.
($1 = 0.95 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)
* Separate minerals, petroleum law ready by June (Adds quote, details, background)
Feb 6 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd reported a 76 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said it would raise its annual dividend by 52 percent.