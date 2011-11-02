UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural profit beats as iron ore pellet sales soar
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in iron ore pellet sales.
Nov 3 Australian building materials group Boral Ltd expects its first-half profit to fall from a year earlier, but match its second-half profit of last year, followed by a stronger second half.
It said its building products arm has been hit by continued softness in home building.
It warned that the U.S. market, where it sells clay tiles, remained tough and said it was considering closing more plants due to the continued weak outlook for U.S. housing.
In August, Boral reported a net profit of A$166 million ($183 million) from continuing operations for the year to June, after a loss of A$19 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue through at least the Northern Hemisphere spring, even as it forecast the chance of El Niño may appear in the coming months.
