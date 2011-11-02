Nov 3 Australian building materials group Boral Ltd expects its first-half profit to fall from a year earlier, but match its second-half profit of last year, followed by a stronger second half.

It said its building products arm has been hit by continued softness in home building.

It warned that the U.S. market, where it sells clay tiles, remained tough and said it was considering closing more plants due to the continued weak outlook for U.S. housing.

In August, Boral reported a net profit of A$166 million ($183 million) from continuing operations for the year to June, after a loss of A$19 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)