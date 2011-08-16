* Boral to buy out Lafarge Asian plasterboard JV

SYDNEY, Aug 17 Australian building materials group Boral agreed to buy out its Asian joint venture from French cement maker Lafarge for 429 million euros ($617.7 million) after reporting a big rebound in earnings on lower costs and fewer writedowns.

The two firms held equal stakes in the venture and the deal marks another stage of Lafarge's bid to sell assets and reduce debt as it struggles with high raw material costs and sluggish sales.

"The acquisition of Lafarge's interest in LBGA is an outstanding opportunity to gain management control and own the majority of a high quality business with excellent growth prospects and strong earnings potential," Boral Chief Executive Mark Selway said in a statement.

The purchase will be funded through a combination of existing bank debt and a new A$500 million 4-year bank facility.

Boral said the price represented 11.1 times expected 2012 earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $108 million. To maintain a conservative capital structure Boral said it would reinstitute a dividend reinvestment plan.

The 429 million euros represents an enterprise value, and once debt and minority interests are excluded, the price was 380 million euros.

Lafarge Boral Gypsum Asia was formed in 2000. It has 20 manufacturing operations in eight countries and is the leading supplier of plasterboard throughout Asia, Boral said.

Earlier on Wednesday Boral reported a net profit of A$166 million ($183 million) from continuing operations for the year to June, in line with analyst's expectations after a loss of A$19 million a year earlier.

The company said forecasting the year ahead in the current conditions was difficult given weak and uncertain markets in Australia and the U.S., but it said it hope to see an improvement in the second half of the June 2012 financial year.

($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)