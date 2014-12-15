Dec 15 Renewable energy company Boralex Inc
said it offered to buy Enel Green Power France SAS for
C$400 million (about $343 million) to expand in France.
The deal, expected to immediately add to Boralex's cash
flow, will add 12 wind farms with a total installed capacity of
186 megawatts (MW) in France, the company said.
The deal will increase the company's overall net installed
capacity by 25 percent to 940 MW, Boralex said.
($1 = 1.1647 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)