Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 21 Borderfree Inc's shares rose as much as 33 percent in their debut, valuing the e-commerce technology provider at about $648 million.
Borderfree provides online tools that help U.S. retailers such as Macy's Inc, Aeropostale Inc and Under Armour Inc.
The company raised about $80 million after its offering of 5 million shares was priced at $16 each, the top end of its expected price range.
Borderfree's shares opened at $21 and rose to $21.25.
Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are among the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.