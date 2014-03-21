* At high of $21.25, company valued at about $648 mln

March 21 Borderfree Inc's shares rose as much as 33 percent in their debut, valuing the e-commerce technology provider at about $648 million.

Borderfree provides online tools that help U.S. retailers such as Macy's Inc, Aeropostale Inc and Under Armour Inc.

The company raised about $80 million after its offering of 5 million shares was priced at $16 each, the top end of its expected price range.

Borderfree's shares opened at $21 and rose to $21.25. About 3 million shares changed hands by 1100 ET.

The company, which was formerly known as FiftyOne Inc, changed its name to Borderfree after acquiring a business unit with the same name from Canada Post Corp in 2012.

Borderfree's revenue comes from fees paid by customers, based on a percentage of sales generated through its platform.

Overseas consumers are expected to spend $24 billion on physical goods from U.S. online retailers in 2014, the company said, citing a study by Forrester Research Inc.

In its IPO filing, Borderfree said it was seeing a big opportunity from U.S. retailers looking to tap international customers through e-commerce offerings.

However, the company faces competition from e-commerce giants such as eBay Inc, which is helping U.S. merchants sell oversees, and Amazon Inc, which is spending heavily on building distribution warehouses outside the United States.

Pitango Venture Capital Group is the biggest shareholder in Borderfree with a 27 percent stake, followed by Adams Street Partners, who owns 18 percent.

The company reported a loss of $654,000 for 2013, compared with a profit of $192,000 the previous year. Revenue, however, rose about 36 percent to $110.46 million.

Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are among the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)