By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 10 A bankruptcy judge authorized Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK on Wednesday to auction its name and real estate assets, the latest step in the liquidation of the nation's second-largest bookseller.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn granted Borders' request to hold an auction for intellectual property on Sept. 14, including its trademarks, website, brand name and customer lists. The Borders name could live on as an Internet-based brand.

Glenn also gave Borders permission to split its remaining leases into two groups and hold auctions for them on Aug. 31 and Sept. 13.

The first group consists mainly of leases that must be assumed or broken by Sept. 30, as well as leases for some smaller stores. All leases that do not fall in those categories will be auctioned in the second round. Hearings to approve the auction results would be scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 20, respectively.

Borders agreed to extend the deadlines after more than 20 individual landlords and landlord groups said the initial plan gave them too little time to evaluate if buyers could meet the obligations of the acquired leases.

While recognizing that some landlords objected to the speed of the process, Glenn said it is important to move the liquidation along. He said that, if timing remains a concern for particular landlords, they can negotiate individual extensions with Borders.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Borders, long a shopping mall staple, filed for bankruptcy in February, unable to withstand rising competition from online booksellers and from sellers of e-readers such as Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook.

It had hoped to salvage its business by selling itself to buyout firm Najafi Cos, but the deal fell apart because of creditor opposition, forcing the company to close its doors.

Borders plans to seek a minimum or "stalking horse" bidder to open the auction for its intellectual property and will pay that bidder a breakup fee of as much as $250,000 if another party outbids it at auction.

Initial bids will be due on Sept. 8, with a final hearing to approve a sale set for Sept. 20. If only one bidder comes forward, the company might cancel the auction.

Borders said on Wednesday it hired Streambank LLC to help market its intellectual property.

The case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614. (Editing by Andre Grenon)