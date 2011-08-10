* Borders plans to sell brand name, website, leases
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 10 A bankruptcy judge authorized
Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK on Wednesday to auction its name
and real estate assets, the latest step in the liquidation of
the nation's second-largest bookseller.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn granted Borders' request
to hold an auction for intellectual property on Sept. 14,
including its trademarks, website, brand name and customer
lists. The Borders name could live on as an Internet-based
brand.
Glenn also gave Borders permission to split its remaining
leases into two groups and hold auctions for them on Aug. 31
and Sept. 13.
The first group consists mainly of leases that must be
assumed or broken by Sept. 30, as well as leases for some
smaller stores. All leases that do not fall in those categories
will be auctioned in the second round. Hearings to approve the
auction results would be scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 20,
respectively.
Borders agreed to extend the deadlines after more than 20
individual landlords and landlord groups said the initial plan
gave them too little time to evaluate if buyers could meet the
obligations of the acquired leases.
While recognizing that some landlords objected to the speed
of the process, Glenn said it is important to move the
liquidation along. He said that, if timing remains a concern
for particular landlords, they can negotiate individual
extensions with Borders.
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Borders, long a shopping mall staple, filed for bankruptcy
in February, unable to withstand rising competition from online
booksellers and from sellers of e-readers such as Amazon.com
Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) Nook.
It had hoped to salvage its business by selling itself to
buyout firm Najafi Cos, but the deal fell apart because of
creditor opposition, forcing the company to close its doors.
Borders plans to seek a minimum or "stalking horse" bidder
to open the auction for its intellectual property and will pay
that bidder a breakup fee of as much as $250,000 if another
party outbids it at auction.
Initial bids will be due on Sept. 8, with a final hearing
to approve a sale set for Sept. 20. If only one bidder comes
forward, the company might cancel the auction.
Borders said on Wednesday it hired Streambank LLC to help
market its intellectual property.
The case is In re Borders Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-10614.
