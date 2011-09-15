Sept 15 An auction of various pieces of intellectual property of bankrupt bookseller Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK on Thursday raised $15.8 million, according to Hilco, which helped with the auction.

Ten bidders participated in the proceedings, and winners included Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) and Berjaya Books.

The outcome of the auction is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. A hearing is scheduled for September 20.

Borders, long a shopping mall staple, filed for bankruptcy in February. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)