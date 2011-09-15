Sept 15 An auction of various pieces of
intellectual property of bankrupt bookseller Borders Group Inc
BGPIQ.PK on Thursday raised $15.8 million, according to
Hilco, which helped with the auction.
Ten bidders participated in the proceedings, and winners
included Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) and Berjaya Books.
The outcome of the auction is subject to approval by the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. A
hearing is scheduled for September 20.
Borders, long a shopping mall staple, filed for bankruptcy
in February.
