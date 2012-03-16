(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

* Says result to come in four to five weeks due to technical issue

* Delay comes after Argentina says it plans to sue Falkland explorers

LONDON, March 16 British oil firm Borders & Southern pushed back the time frame for initial results from an exploration campaign offshore the Falkland Islands, which is fiercely opposed by Argentina, after a well experienced technical issues.

The company said on Friday that the well on its Darwin prospect, which it expected to complete around this time, will need to be drilled for four to five more weeks after unspecified problems with the rig equipment.

Argentina raised the stakes in a dispute over the sovereignty of the British-governed islands on Thursday, saying it will take legal action against any companies involved in looking for oil off the archipelago in the South Atlantic.

Drilling in the Falklands - known as the Malvinas in Argentina - is illegal, Argentina says, since the area is contested. It was not immediately clear what judicial action could be taken.

The Falklands could be transformed into a new oil producing region following a substantial oil discovery made by another British firm, Rockhopper Exploration, two years ago off the north coast of the islands.

Borders & Southern is leading the charge to find oil off the south coast of the islands, where analysts say the oil resources could be larger.

"These rig issues have now been addressed and the well is again progressing in accordance with the design," said Borders & Southern in a statement.

Shares in Borders closed at 67.75 pence on Thursday, valuing the firm at about 298 million pounds ($467 million). ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)