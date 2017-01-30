AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Jan 30 Asset management firm Bordier UK appointed Andrew Clotworthy as business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing manager in its sales and marketing team.
Clotworthy joins the firm from Canaccord Genuity Group Inc , where he headed intermediary distribution.
Rowland previously worked at Brooks Macdonald, a privately owned investment manager.
Bordier UK is the British arm of the Bordier & Cie Group, a privately held bank in Switzerland. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.