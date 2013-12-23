VIENNA Dec 23 A joint venture formed by chemicals company Borealis and First Energy Bank of Bahrain has bought a 20.3 percent stake in listed Bulgarian firm Neochim, Borealis said on Monday.

It provided no financial details.

Neochim is Bulgaria's leading producer and distributor of fertilisers. It operates one ammonia plant, two nitric acid plants and an ammonium nitrate plant in Dimitrovgrad in southern Bulgaria, Borealis said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)