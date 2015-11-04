VIENNA Nov 4 Net profit at Austrian plastics
and fertiliser maker Borealis jumped to 257 million
euros ($280.7 mln) in the third quarter from 185 million a year
ago as strong polyeofin margins offset a weaker plant nutrient
business, it said.
An initial public offering for Borealis has been in the
offing since 2005, when Austrian energy company OMV,
which owns 36 percent of the group, and majority owner Abu
Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund IPIC took over Borealis.
Chief Executive Mark Garrett said on Wednesday favourable
conditions in the olefin and polyolefins sector helped it
generate good margins in the third quarter, but noted polyolefin
margins began to fall in the second half of the quarter as
supply in Europe improved.
"Borealis is working actively in the basic chemicals field
to improve further the functionality of the plant nutrient
facilities. The market environment will develop less favourably
in the coming quarters," he added.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)