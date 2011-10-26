* BorgWarner sues Cummins over compressor wheel patents
* BorgWarner reached earlier settlement with Honeywell
Oct 26 Auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc
(BWA.N) has sued Cummins Inc (CMI.N), accusing the engine maker
of violating three patents related to compressor wheels used in
turbochargers.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in a North Carolina federal
court, said that BorgWarner had developed a novel design for a
titanium compressor wheel, a component within turbochargers. It
accused Cummins of acting with " reckless disregard of
BorgWarner's rights."
Cummins spokeswoman Janet Williams declined to comment.
BorgWarner announced a $32.5 million settlement of a patent
lawsuit with Honeywell (HON.N) over compressor wheels in May.
The case in U.S. District Court, Western District of North
Carolina is BorgWarner Inc. and BorgWarner Turbo Systems Inc.
v. Cummins Inc. and Cummins Turbo Technologies Limited,
11-cv-283.
(Reporting by Dan Levine)