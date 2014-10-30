DETROIT Oct 30 BorgWarner Inc, maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems, posted third-quarter earnings roughly in line with analysts' expectations and lowered its full-year 2014 profit outlook, due to weakening currencies.

The new net earnings outlook for the year is between $3.23 to $3.28 per share, from a previous range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner's earnings per share of 79 cents narrowly beat expectations of 78 cents per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)