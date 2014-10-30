BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
DETROIT Oct 30 BorgWarner Inc, maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems, posted third-quarter earnings roughly in line with analysts' expectations and lowered its full-year 2014 profit outlook, due to weakening currencies.
The new net earnings outlook for the year is between $3.23 to $3.28 per share, from a previous range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner's earnings per share of 79 cents narrowly beat expectations of 78 cents per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results