DETROIT, July 30 Automotive supplier BorgWarner
Inc missed Wall Street expectations of second-quarter
profit and revenue due to the stronger dollar, the company said
on Thursday.
The maker of fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems
also lowered its 2015 forecast for net earnings to $2.95 to
$3.10 per share, excluding non-comparable items, from $3.10 to
$3.30 per share.
Net sales for the year compared with 2014 were forecast
within a range of down 5.5 percent to down 2.5 percent from the
previous down 4 percent to unchanged.
BorgWarner, based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, had earnings,
excluding one-time items, of 75 cents per share, below
expectations of 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
