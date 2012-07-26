DETROIT, July 26 BorgWarner Inc, an
automotive supplier of powertrain technology, reported lower net
income for the second quarter and cut its full-year earnings and
revenue outlook on Thursday, citing the slowdown in the global
economy.
The company reported net income of $121 million, or $1 per
share, down from $162 million, or $1.31 per share.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned $1.36 per share.
The parts supplier also cut its outlook. It expects to earn
between $5.05 and $5.25 per share this year, down from its
previous per-share outlook of between $5.35 and $5.65.
The company also expects revenue to increase 4 percent to 6
percent. Earlier it projected as much as 12 percent growth in
sales.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)