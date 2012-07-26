DETROIT, July 26 BorgWarner Inc, an automotive supplier of powertrain technology, reported lower net income for the second quarter and cut its full-year earnings and revenue outlook on Thursday, citing the slowdown in the global economy.

The company reported net income of $121 million, or $1 per share, down from $162 million, or $1.31 per share.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned $1.36 per share.

The parts supplier also cut its outlook. It expects to earn between $5.05 and $5.25 per share this year, down from its previous per-share outlook of between $5.35 and $5.65.

The company also expects revenue to increase 4 percent to 6 percent. Earlier it projected as much as 12 percent growth in sales. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)