UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
Oct 30 BorgWarner Inc, the maker of automotive turbochargers and emission systems, reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to higher demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $166.8 million, or $1.45 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $101.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6.5 percent to $1.81 billion.
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.