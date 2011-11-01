JAKARTA Nov 1 Shares of PT Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, and Indonesian coking coal producer PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal both fell in early trade on Tuesday after Borneo announced it will buy a stake in Bumi's biggest shareholder for $1 billion.

Borneo was trading down 1.9 percent and Bumi fell as much as 3.2 percent before recouping its losses by 0240 GMT.

Borneo Lumbung, which is backed by investor Samin Tan who owns investment firm PT Renaissance Capital, said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi Plc from the Bakrie Group in a $1 billion deal.

The deal, giving Borneo a stake in the Bakrie family's joint venture with billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild, would help Bakrie pay off the bulk of an $1.35 billion loan, avoiding the risk of a default that has weighed on the share price of the world's largest thermal coal exporter Bumi Plc . (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)