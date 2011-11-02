JAKARTA Nov 1 Shares of Indonesia's PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal fell by as much as 11 percent in early trade on Wednesday, after coking coal producer announced on Tuesday that it will buy a $1 billion stake in Bumi Resources's biggest shareholder.

Borneo, trading in heavy volume and leading the index turnover, was down as much as 11.5 percent before normalised at 860 rupiah per share by 0300 GMT.

The shares fell more than 15 percent yesterday when the deal was first announced.

Investor concerns about the possible debt burden carried by Borneo, as well as corporate governance issue relating to the Bakrie Group, weighed on the stock, a Jakarta-based trader said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its reccomendation for Borneo to Neutral from Buy on Tuesday, saying "Likely due to the association with the Bakrie group, we would not be surprised should investors start assigning a Bakrie discount to Borneo."

Borneo Lumbung, which is backed by investor Samin Tan who owns investment firm PT Renaissance Capital, said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi Plc from the Bakrie Group in a $1 billion deal. (Reporting by Janeman Latul, Editing by Michael Taylor)