By Janeman Latul

JAKARTA Oct 25 Indonesia's Bakrie family has agreed in principle to compensate coal tycoon Samin Tan for his soured $1 billion investment in their joint Bumi Plc stake, meaning the partnership was heading for "divorce", executives at Tan's firm said on Thursday.

The move is the latest blow for troubled London-listed Bumi , which aimed to be the world's biggest thermal coal exporter but may be left as a shell holding company with no operating assets if both Indonesian partners pull out.

No details were given on the size of the potential compensation.

Alexander Ramlie, chief executive of Tan's coking coal miner PT Borneo Lumbung Energi that holds the Bumi stake, said he hoped the investment would be fully compensated and discussions were underway to dissolve the partnership.

"Yes, in principle, we believe they are in agreement to provide us with some financial compensation because otherwise we won't agree to dissolve the partnership and they can't fulfill their proposal to Bumi Plc," Ramlie told a news conference in Jakarta.

"So that's the value that we have that the rest of minority shareholders in Bumi Plc don't have, so they can't expect to get the same value as us."

The company said in a later email: "In relation to Bumi Plc, Borneo will do what's best for all shareholders."

Tan, via Borneo, pulled the politically connected Bakrie Group from the brink of default when he invested $1 billion in Bumi Plc in January, only to see the value of the investment crumble.

Tan, and the Bakrie family which uses Long Haul Holding Ltd as its investment vehicle, each own half of a joint 47.6 percent in stake in Bumi.

Christopher K. Fong, senior vice president of the Bakrie Group, confirmed in an emailed statement discussions were underway.

"No agreement has been finalized, we are only at the discussion stage," he said. "We see no impact to minority shareholders (in Bumi Plc) in regards to the Long Haul offer, no preferred deal exists with Samin Tan."

Shares in Bumi Plc closed down 3.3 percent in London.

TENSIONS

After months of tensions between leading shareholders in Bumi, the Bakrie Group earlier this month surprised the board of the London-listed company by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to buy back the coal assets and dismantle the company it created with financier Nat Rothschild.

The proposal would have allowed the Indonesian family to exit its Bumi stake and take back the firm's operating assets, which are among the richest coal mines in Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporting nation.

Rothschild shunned the proposal and has already stepped down from the board, attacking his partners for considering plans to unravel the venture.

"The question is how Bakrie would pay Borneo? This will only happen if there's another M&A story on the way ... because people keep doubting Bakrie could raise the money to buy back Bumi," said Jemmy Paul, head of equities at Jakarta-based Sucorinvest Asset Management.

The Bakries are already in talks to sell a pipe making unit for $100 million and a stake in coal firm PT Fajar Bumi Sakti for $200 million, sources say.

DIVORCE

Ramlie said the Bakries had agreed in principle to compensate Borneo for its stake in Bumi via Long Haul Holding.

"It's a divorce in Bumi Plc," said Borneo director Ken Allan.

Reuters reported last month the Bumi tensions could lead to a split between Tan and the Bakries.

Bumi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Borneo's shares closed up 5.08 percent on Thursday while the Bakries' Jakarta-listed coal miner Bumi Resources held ground, having dropped 1.5 percent earlier.

The shareholder disputes, worries over debt and falling coal prices have battered Bumi Plc and Bumi Resources shares this year, and have also proved a drag on Borneo's stock in a Jakarta market that has gained 13 percent this year.