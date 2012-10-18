OSLO Oct 18 The initial public offering of
Norwegian speciality chemicals firm Borregaard was
priced at 21 crowns per share, conglomerate Orkla said
on Thursday, a day after predicting a price between 21 and 22
crowns.
Orkla, which earlier said it aims to sell 81 million shares
and raise up to $350 million from the sale, initially indicated
the IPO between 20 and 25 crowns per share, valuing Borregaard
between 2 and 2.5 billion crowns.
Borregaard shares are expected to start trading on the Oslo
bourse on Thursday.
Borregaard operates a refinery that produces chemicals from
biomass, such as timber, straw, and other agricultural and
forestry waste.
ABG Sundal Collier and UBS Investment Bank were the joint
co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, while DNB
Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB Enskilda were the
co-lead managers.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)