Feb 5 Lending platform BorrowersFirst has appointed Dave Tomlinson as president and CEO.

Tomlinson joins the company after five years as president and chief operating officer at Progress Financial, a consumer lender focused on the under-served Hispanic market.

Before joining Progress Financial, also known as Progreso Financiero, Tomlinson spent more than 20 years across a variety of senior positions at American Express, PNC, Providian, and JP Morgan Chase.

BorrowersFirst is a lending platform that provides borrowers with an alternative to traditional financing sources. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)