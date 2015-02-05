FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
Feb 5 Lending platform BorrowersFirst has appointed Dave Tomlinson as president and CEO.
Tomlinson joins the company after five years as president and chief operating officer at Progress Financial, a consumer lender focused on the under-served Hispanic market.
Before joining Progress Financial, also known as Progreso Financiero, Tomlinson spent more than 20 years across a variety of senior positions at American Express, PNC, Providian, and JP Morgan Chase.
BorrowersFirst is a lending platform that provides borrowers with an alternative to traditional financing sources. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.